ComiXology’s latest sale takes up to 67% off Marvel: The 1980s digital issues and novels from $1, more

ComiXology is back with another digital comic sale this week, this time taking up to 67% off a variety of Marvel: The 1980s issues and graphic novels from under $1. One standout for us in on Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars for $7.99. That’s good for a 60% discount from the going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve seen. This novel details one of the largest crossovers in Marvel history and features a stacked casts of heroes like Spider-Man, Hulk, Iron man, the X-Men and more. Shop the entire selection of deals right here or head below for more top picks.

Also on sale today at ComiXology are a selection of DC’s Flash comics. Starting at under $1, you’ll be able to save up to 80% on a batch of single issue comics as well as graphic novels and more.

And don’t forget that fans of DC’s Villains can still enjoy ComiXology’s up to 86% off sale.

Other notable deals include:

If neither of today’s sales are enough to give you your fill of Marvel Comics, ComiXology Unlimited has you covered. At $6 per month, you can enjoy over 15,000 comics. You won’t own any of the titles, but if you’re an avid reader, it’ll be worth the savings.

Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars synopsis:

Collects Secret Wars (1984) #1-12. The first mega-crossover of its kind, SECRET WARS still stands as a milestone in the comic-book industry. The fate of the entire Marvel Universe hangs in the balance as all of Earth’s greatest super heroes face their deadliest foes on the mysterious planet known as Battleworld! Featuring Spider-Man, Hulk and all your favorite heroes and villains!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!