CORSAIR’s Glaive Customizable Gaming Mouse returns to Amazon low at $40 (33% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the CORSAIR Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse for $39.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. That’s good for a $20 discount from the going rate at retailers like CORSAIR direct and Newegg and returns the price to the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, this is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price point. This gaming mouse features a custom high-accuracy 16000 DPI optical sensor for ideal performance as well as RGB lighting and more. One of the more unique aspects of CORSAIR’s Glaive is that it features interchangeable thumb grips to help make it comfortable for a wide range of gamers. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 400 customers. Head below for more.

We also spotted the Logitech G502 HERO High Performance Gaming Mouse for $59.97 shipped at Amazon. That’s $15 off the going rate and is a new Amazon low. This gaming mouse offers a more premium build quality than your average PC peripheral and also features 11 customizable macro buttons. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 230 gamers.

If you’re looking to tie your battlestation together, then be sure to put your savings towards the Razer Goliathus Extended Mousepad. At $60, it sports Chroma-enabled lighting and has room for a full keyboard and mouse.

CORSAIR Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse features:

CORSAIR GLAIVE RGB is the ultimate gaming mouse in performance and comfort. The contoured shape is designed for extended play. A custom high-accuracy 16000 DPI optical gaming sensor ensures maximum performance. CORSAIR GLAIVE RGB was engineered for unrivaled performance and unmatched comfort. Its contoured shape ensures pure comfort, hour after hour of gameplay. Customize for the way you play with interchangeable thumb grips, and experience the control of a mouse that is made for your hand.

