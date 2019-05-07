Fossil Q Gen 3 Explorist puts Google’s Wear OS on your wrist for $179 shipped (Reg. $255)

Amazon is offering the Fossil Q Gen 3 Explorist Smartwatch for $179 shipped. That’s $76 off the rate it has been fetching there and is one of the lowest prices we have tracked. This smartwatch from Fossil offers all-day battery life, activity tracking, customizable watch faces, and more. Wear OS doesn’t care if you prefer an iPhone or Android smartphone, making it a versatile solution that is ready to play nice with most devices. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of reviewers.

Want Alexa on your wrist? Peek at the Amazfit Verge Smartwatch for $136. Alexa integration was recently rolled out as a free software update. Now users can set timers, add reminders, and much more using Amazon’s popular voice assistant.

Fossil Q Gen 3 Explorist Smartwatch features:

Smartphone notifications, touchscreen functionality, activity tracking, custom goal & alarm settings, customizable watch faces & watch bands, music controls & micro apps, microphone & speaker controls

Estimated 24 hour battery life, based on usage; charger included; imported; water resistant IP67: dust & splash resistant

Case size: 46mm; Band size: 22mm; black plated stainless steel case and black silicone band with buckle closure; interchangeable with all Fossil 22mm bands. LED flashlight

Powered with Wear OS by Google; compatible with Android OS 4.4+ (excluding Go edition) and iOS 9.3+ smartphones; Bluetooth 4.1 Low Energy and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n; supported features may vary between platforms and countries

