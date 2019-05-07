Add a Harman Kardon 5.1-Ch. Speaker System to your home for $140 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $600)

Harman Kardon offers its HKTS 16 5.1-Channel Home Theater System in certified refurbished condition for $139.99 shipped. For comparison, it originally sold for $600 and today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. You’ll find it for $300-$400 in new condition at various third-party marketplaces. Those looking to upgrade their home theater audio will want to reach for this all-in-one bundle to get started. Includes a one-year warranty for added peace of mind. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Make sure you pick up some speaker wire to complete your new setup. 100 feet of AmazonBasics wire for $12 should do the trick to help you get started. It’s also available in varying lengths if you need more or less.

Harman Kardon HKTS 16 features:

Complete 5.1 channel home theater surround sound system

Voice-matched, two-way, 120W satellite speakers

Powerful, down-firing, 200W subwoofer

Bass-boost controls and phase switches for subwoofer

Upgradable to 7.1 channels

If you’re going to add surround sound to your home playback system, you will want to do it once – and do it right. That’s why the HKTS 16BQ/WQ home theater loudspeaker includes five voice-matched satellite loudspeakers for the center, left/right front and left/right surround channels, in addition to an attention-grabbing, 200-watt powered subwoofer.

