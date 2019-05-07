Honest diapers, beauty, and much more up to 40% off in today’s Amazon Gold Box

Today only, as one of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon takes up to 40% off Honest diapers, beauty, hair care, and more. Most items qualify for Subscribe & Save, which takes an additional 5% off. Enjoy free shipping with Prime or in orders over $25. Notable in this sale is the Honest 12-ounce Bubble Bath in Sweet Orange Vanilla for $4.41 after applicable discounts. You’ll find it for at least $10 from Target and Walgreens. It had been closer to $7.50 before today’s drop to the Amazon low. This formula is hypoallergenic and made without synthetic ingredients. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 400 shoppers. Head below for more of our top picks.

More top picks from this sale:

Note: below prices are with Subscribe & Save discount.

Be sure to cancel Subscribe & Save once your order ships in order to avoid subsequent deliveries at higher rates.

Honest Sweet Orange Vanilla Bubble Bath:

Our bubble bath with super foaming bubbles cleanses and helps retain moisture for delicate skin. Enriching extracts and oils combined with organic botanicals leave skin feeling touchably soft and smooth. Perfect for everyday bath routines and bonding time.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!