Save over 50% off Instant Pot’s 10-in-1 6-quart Aura multicooker, now down to $60 shipped

Amazon offers the Instant Pot 6-Quart Aura Multicooker for $59.95 shipped. This is over 50% off the going rate at Amazon and is the lowest we’ve tracked there historically. This multicooker replaces 10 commonly used kitchen appliances with one sleek countertop accessory. You’ll be able to roast, stew, make rice, sauté, and more in one convenient package. Instant Pot is well-rated at Amazon.

Opt for Crock-Pot’s 3-Quart Manual Slow Cooker at $21 Prime shipped and save some cash. Though it doesn’t offer as many features as the above Instant Pot, it’s a great kitchen accessory if you’re just starting out.

Instant Pot Aura Multicooker features:

Aura replaces 10 commonly used kitchen appliances – Roast, Stew, Bake, Steamer, Slow Cooker, Sear/Sauté Pan, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Fermenter and Warmer, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button!

The microprocessor controls the time and temperature to ensure consistent cooking results. You can customize your settings using the operation keys +/- to adjust cooking time and temperature to achieve your preferred cooking results.

Sear/Sauté – Flexible temperature settings makes it ideal for simmering, caramelizing and sautéing vegetables, and searing meat. Temperature ranges from 250~425°F [120~220°C], you can easily adjust the time from 5 minutes to 1 hour, with a default time of 30 minutes.

Stew – Temperature ranges from 175~210°F [79~99°C], you can easily adjust the time from 15 minutes to 4 hours, with a default time of 2 hours.

