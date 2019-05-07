Have this iRobot Roomba robo vac do the cleaning for $230 shipped (Orig. $350)

- May. 7th 2019 7:29 am ET

$230
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum for $229.99 shipped. That’s down from the original $350 price tag, although we’ve seen it for around $280 or so lately. Amazon has previously listed it as low as $194. The Roomba 671 offers smartphone-controlled vacuuming, an edge-sweeping brush, and up to 90 minutes of run-time. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Save even further with the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S for $160. It offers many of the same features but ditches the Roomba Tax. This includes smartphone control, compatibility with Alexa and more.

iRobot Roomba 671 features:

  • 3-Stage Cleaning System and Dual Multi-Surface Brushes pick up everything from small particles to large debris
  • Patented Dirt Detect sensors alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt, such as high-traffic zones of your home
  • Full suite of intelligent sensors guide the robot under and around furniture to help thoroughly clean your floors
  • Edge-Sweeping Brush is specially designed at a 27-degree angle to sweep debris away from edges and corners
  • Clean and schedule from anywhere with the iRobot HOME App; compatible with Alexa and the Google Assistant

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$230

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
iRobot Roomba

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp