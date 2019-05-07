Have this iRobot Roomba robo vac do the cleaning for $230 shipped (Orig. $350)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum for $229.99 shipped. That’s down from the original $350 price tag, although we’ve seen it for around $280 or so lately. Amazon has previously listed it as low as $194. The Roomba 671 offers smartphone-controlled vacuuming, an edge-sweeping brush, and up to 90 minutes of run-time. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Save even further with the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S for $160. It offers many of the same features but ditches the Roomba Tax. This includes smartphone control, compatibility with Alexa and more.

iRobot Roomba 671 features:

3-Stage Cleaning System and Dual Multi-Surface Brushes pick up everything from small particles to large debris

Patented Dirt Detect sensors alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt, such as high-traffic zones of your home

Full suite of intelligent sensors guide the robot under and around furniture to help thoroughly clean your floors

Edge-Sweeping Brush is specially designed at a 27-degree angle to sweep debris away from edges and corners

Clean and schedule from anywhere with the iRobot HOME App; compatible with Alexa and the Google Assistant

