Jos. A. Bank Super Tuesday Sale offers suits, polo shirts, shorts, shoes & more from $39

- May. 7th 2019 10:07 am ET

From $39
0

Today only, Jos. A. Bank is having its Super Tuesday Sale that’s offering up to 70% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive complimentary delivery with a Bank Account Rewards Membership (free to join). A standout is the men’s Tailored Fit Flat Front Shorts that are on sale for $39, which is down from their original rate of $100. They’re available in two versatile color options and feature stretch for mobility. These shorts are great for golf outings, events or everyday activities. Also, be sure to pair the shorts with the Traditional Fit Short Sleeve Polo Shirt that’s also on sale for $39. Find the rest of our top picks from Jos. A. Bank below.

Our top picks for men include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $39

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
JOS. A. Bank

JOS. A. Bank

About the Author