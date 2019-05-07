Keep your valuables secure with the FlexSafe Travel Safe, now $59 (Orig. $79)

When you’re on vacation, security is always a concern. The 2019 FlexSafe Portable Travel Safe offers some peace of mind, with a slash-resistant shell and secure locking mechanism. You can get this travel essential now for $59 (Orig. $79) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Tourist destinations are always rife with crime, because thieves know that we are trying to relax. FlexSafe provides a safe haven for your mobile phone, keys, passport, and other valuables, so you can truly switch off.

The safe is made from durable material that can’t easily be sliced with a knife. It also has a built-in lock, which allows you to attach FlexSafe to any fixed object. This means that opportunist thieves can’t grab and run with your valuables — even if you’re taking a dip in the ocean.

FlexSafe also provides RFID protection, so your contactless cards cannot be triggered from the outside. The safe is small and light enough to fit in your carry-on luggage, and the outer shell is waterproof.

Order now for $59 to save 25% on the 2019 FlexSafe, worth $79.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!