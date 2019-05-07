KitchenAid’s Professional 500 Series Mixer drops to $200 for today only (Reg. $300+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the KitchenAid KV25G0XOB Professional 500 Series Stand Mixer in Onyx Black or Silver at $199.99 shipped. Originally $500, This model sells for $300 at Target and it starts at $271 from Amazon’s third party sellers. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. This 5-quart mixer comes with a coated Powerknead spiral dough hook, flat beater and a wire whip. Along with 10 speed options, a “lever smoothly raises” the stainless steel mixing bowl “into position for efficient beater-to-bowl contact.” Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

If the KitchenAid pricing is still overboard for you, consider the Hamilton Beach 63391 Stand Mixer at $99.99 or less (clip the 15% off coupon) or the Hamilton Beach 64650 6-Speed Classic Stand Mixer at just $40 shipped. You could also opt for one of those hand immersion blenders like this $17 BELLA. Hit up our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchenware deals.

Make smooth cake batter with this KitchenAid Professional 500 Series stand mixer. The 5-quart bowl’s stable lifted support provides enhanced efficiency with the beater, and 10 speed levels let you accurately mix a variety of ingredients. Use this KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus stand mixer with other compatible attachments for food processing applications.