KitchenAid’s Professional 500 Series Mixer drops to $200 for today only (Reg. $300+)

- May. 7th 2019 8:34 am ET

Get this deal
$100+ off $200
0

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the KitchenAid KV25G0XOB Professional 500 Series Stand Mixer in Onyx Black or Silver at $199.99 shipped. Originally $500, This model sells for $300 at Target and it starts at $271 from Amazon’s third party sellers. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. This 5-quart mixer comes with a coated Powerknead spiral dough hook, flat beater and a wire whip. Along with 10 speed options, a “lever smoothly raises” the stainless steel mixing bowl “into position for efficient beater-to-bowl contact.” Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If the KitchenAid pricing is still overboard for you, consider the Hamilton Beach 63391 Stand Mixer at $99.99 or less (clip the 15% off coupon) or the Hamilton Beach 64650 6-Speed Classic Stand Mixer at just $40 shipped. You could also opt for one of those hand immersion blenders like this $17 BELLA. Hit up our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchenware deals.

KitchenAid Professional 500 Series Stand Mixer:

Make smooth cake batter with this KitchenAid Professional 500 Series stand mixer. The 5-quart bowl’s stable lifted support provides enhanced efficiency with the beater, and 10 speed levels let you accurately mix a variety of ingredients. Use this KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus stand mixer with other compatible attachments for food processing applications.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$100+ off $200

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
kitchenaid

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard