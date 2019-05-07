Wake up to a brand new latte-making Keurig Coffee Brewer for $80 shipped (Reg. up to $150)

- May. 7th 2019 1:36 pm ET

Walmart is offering the Keurig K-Latte Single Serve Coffee Maker for $79.99 shipped. This model sells for $150 direct from Keurig and closer to $100 from Amazon third-party sellers. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. Along with the included milk brother, this model can handle regular K-cup coffee pods and espresso shots for lattes. There are multi brew sizes and it features a 36-ounce water reservoir. Rated 4+ stars from over 300 Walmart customers. More details below.

Load up on Green Mountain K-Cup coffee pods with your savings. Or opt for some Lavazza Perfetto Single-Serve K-Cup Espresso pods from under $8. And while we are talking coffee, Kenmore’s programmable brewer is down $33 (Reg. $45). OXO’s microprocessor-controlled coffee maker is $160 (Reg. $200) and its highly-rated conical burr grinder is going for $80 (20% off) right now.

Keurig K-Latte Single Serve Coffee Maker:

Keurig K-Latte Single Serve K-Cup Coffee and Latte Maker, Comes with Milk Frother, Compatible With all Keurig K-Cup Pods, Black Versatility meets simplicity with the new Keurig K-Latte single serve coffee and latte maker. Brew rich, full-flavored coffee and enjoy delicious, creamy lattes simply made in minutes. Whether brewing coffee or making lattes, the K-Latte brewer works with any K-Cup pod so the options are endless. Use the coffee SHOT to brew a concentrated shot of coffee perfect for making lattes.

