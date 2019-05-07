The Logitech BRIO 4K Webcam sports HDR and Windows Hello certification: $159 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the Logitech BRIO 4K Webcam for $159 shipped. That’s $41 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. In addition to crisp 4K recording capabilities, Logitech’s BRIO also supports HDR. RightLight 3 technology ensures that exposure and contrast are automatically adjusted to keep your feed looking its best. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

Spend considerably less when you opt for the Logitech C270 Webcam at $20. With 720p, this will have significantly less quality but will still get the job done. Over 2,800 Amazon shoppers have given this webcam an average rating of 4.3/5 stars.

Logitech BRIO 4K Webcam features:

SPECTACULAR VIDEO QUALITY: A premium glass lens, 4K image sensor, high dynamic range (HDR), and autofocus deliver beautiful, true-to-life video

LOOK GREAT IN ANY LIGHT: RightLight 3 automatically adjusts exposure and contrast to compensate for glare and backlighting. Supports multiple connection types, including USB 2.0 Type A and USB 3.0 Type A and C connections

WINDOWS HELLO CERTIFIED: Powered by both optical and infrared sensors, BRIO delivers fast and secure facial recognition for Windows Hello. No need to type a password for Windows 10: simply look into BRIO’s lens to login

HD 5X ZOOM: Digitally zoom, pan, and choose from three field-of-view options while maintaining HD resolution

