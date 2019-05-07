Michael Kors Mother’s Day Sale offers 25% off handbags, smart watches & more + free shipping

Michael Kors is having a Mother’s Day Event with 25% off your purchase after code MOM at checkout. Plus, receive free expedited shipping with promo code FREESHIP. One of our top picks from this sale is the Medium Crossgran Leather Tote Bag. Originally priced at $278, during the sale you can find it marked down to $209. This bag is versatile to use while at work or out on the town. Plus, its neutral color options will elevate any look. It is even large enough to fit your 15-inch MacBook, however it does not have a designated padded slot. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 130 reviews. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for women include:

