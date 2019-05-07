Get a solid deal on your next Microsoft purchase: $60 in gift cards for $50 + more from $42.50

You can now grab $50 Microsoft Gift Cards with an additional $10 credit thrown in. Sold direct from the Microsoft online shop, a FREE $10 credit will automatically get added to your cart when you purchase a $50 gift card. Free digital delivery applies. While this card can’t be used at physical Microsoft stores, it will get you a nice deal on “devices, games, software, apps, movies, and more” directly from its online shop, on Windows and via Xbox. Speaking of which, we still have Xbox credit on sale down below along with some other discounted gift cards you’ll want to take a closer look at.

Before you head below for the rest of our live gift card deals, remember, Costco members can still grab $100 iTunes gift cards for $84.50 with email delivery.

More Gift Card Deals:

And in case you missed it this morning, Microsoft is teasing augmented reality Minecraft with an upcoming smartphone game.

Microsoft Gift Cards:

For a limited time, you’ll get a free $10 gift card when you purchase $50 worth of Microsoft Gift Cards. Treat yourself or surprise someone else with more to spend on the hottest games, add-ons, apps, movies, devices, and more from Microsoft Store. Give the gift of apps, games and more to use at Microsoft Store online, on Windows and on Xbox. You’ll receive an email with a digital code that your gift recipient can use to buy what they want.

