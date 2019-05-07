Monoprice’s Gas Spring Dual Monitor Mount returns to an Amazon low of $79 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Monoprice Dual Monitor Gas Spring Mount for $79.10 shipped. Available at Monoprice direct for 9 cents more. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With support for monitors that weigh up to 19.8 pounds, this Monoprice mount is able to hold displays ranging from 15 to 34-inches in size. I have my monitor on a gas spring mount and absolutely love how lightweight it makes it feel. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Only have one display? No problem. This WALI Gas Spring Monitor Mount is $27 and supports monitors up to 27 inches in size. It can be rotated a full 360-degrees, allowing users to quickly switch between portrait and landscape orientations.

Monoprice Dual Monitor Gas Spring Mount features:

Smooth Full-Range Motion: Effortlessly raise, lower, pull, push, and adjust your monitor with gas-spring assistance for the perfect working position and most comfortable viewing angle.

Easy Setup: Organize your workspace and clear desk space by raising your monitors off the desk surface. Setup is quick and easy using the included edge clamp or grommet mount, so you’ll be ready to go in minutes.

Supports Most 34″ Monitors: Each arm supports up to 19.8 lbs. of weight, making it capable of supporting most 15″ ~ 34″ monitors. The high-strength steel and aluminum construction guarantees enduring quality.

