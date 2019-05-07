Nordstrom Rack Kate Spade Flash Sale offers handbags, jewelry, shoes & more from $40

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack is having its Kate Spade New York Flash Event that’s offering up to 60% off handbags, jewelry, apparel and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $99 or more. Elevate any look by carrying the Small Abigail Leather Satchel that’s on sale for $170. For comparison, this bag was originally priced at $348. It’s available in a gorgeous nude color and it can be used as a handbag, crossbody or shoulder bag. Plus, it’s spacious to hold all of your essentials. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top ten picks from Kate Spade include:

