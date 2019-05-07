Cruise up to 15 MPH w/ Segway’s $483.50 electric KickScooter ES2 Pro (All-time low, $105 off)

Amazon offers the Segway Ninebot KickScooter ES2 Pro Electric Scooter for $483.65 shipped. That’s good for a $105 discount from the going rate, marks the first notable price drop at Amazon and is a new all-time low. Cruise up to 15 miles per hour with Segway’s Ninebot KickScooter ES2 Pro. It features a 15-mile range, making it a solid option for commuters looking to travel around the city. Other notable inclusions are a 1.5W LED headlight, undercarriage lighting, a 220-pound maximum weight capacity and more. Rated 4+ stars from 50% of customers and Segway’s line of electric scooters is well-reviewed overall.

Those looking for a slightly more affordable option can skip out on the Segway branding and opt for Razor’s E Prime Electric Scooter instead. At $371, it can still hit top speeds of 15 MPH, but lacks the headlight and other premium functionality.

Segway Ninebot KickScooter ES2 Pro features:

The Ninebot by Segway KickScooter ES2 Sports kicks that of the Ninebot by Segway KickScooter ES1 performance up a notch delivering more speed and extended range while still being foldable and lightweight. It caters to commuters and recreational riders who look for an extra edge as well as being an ideal choice for city-based commuters, college students and teenagers on the move.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!