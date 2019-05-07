4K, HDR, and Roku software make Sharp’s 55-inch Smart TV a solid upgrade: $300 (Reg. $400)

Best Buy is offering the Sharp 55-inch 4K Roku TV for $299.99 shipped. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. I recently upgraded several of my TVs to ones that have Roku’s software built-in. Going this route allows you to forget a set top box and free up an input. You’ll also benefit from advanced features like setting a default input to boot to and much more. Inputs include 3x HDMI, USB, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Have a couple of devices that need plugged in? Grab Cable Matters’ 2-Pack of HDMI Cable for $13. A super thin design sets these apart from standard offerings, making it a cinch to streamline your cables and reduce a majority of the mess.

Sharp 55-inch 4K Roku TV features:

Jump in to all the action of your favorite movies and sporting events with a flip of the switch on this Sharp 4K television. Ultra HD offers a dazzling real-life image, surrounding you with crisp color and sound. This Sharp 4K television is compatible with over 4,000 streaming channels so you can keep up with everything

