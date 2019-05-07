Turn on or off the coffee maker, lamp, more w/ a 3-pack of Wi-Fi smart plugs at $19 Prime shipped

TanTan Direct (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers a 3-pack of its Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $18.97 Prime shipped when you use the code 27ZG3XVL at checkout. Normally over $25, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. At around $6 each for these smart plugs, you’ll be able to use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa to turn things on and off in your home. Just a simple phrase like “Alexa, turn on the coffee maker” can make all the difference in your mornings. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Pick up this $11 Prime shipped RGB LED light strip and use the above plugs to make it smart when you clip the on-page coupon. Though your strip itself will lack Wi-Fi-connectivity for color and brightness control, you can easily use your voice to turn it on or off with a smart plug.

TanTan Wi-Fi Smart Plug features:

Mini Smart Outlet works with Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Manage directly your devices through Voice Control. Add more features with IFTTT, make your life more fun. TanTan Smart Plug Only supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi currently

Instantly Control devices connected to TanTan Wifi Socket wherever you have Internet by using the free app on your smart phone. When you get home, the bright lights in the house and the hot water in the bath are ready for you

Schedule your Smart Socket to automatically turn on and off your electronics as needed, such as humidifier, electric kettle, Christmas tree, coffee maker, lamp and electric fan

Create a group for all Wi-Fi Smart Plugs and control all in one command. Share your Mini Socket to all family members in a minute. No more worries, everyone can control it easily

