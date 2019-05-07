Teva sandals, sneakers, boots & more at up to 50% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale

Find Teva shoes for men and women at up to 50% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is the men’s Arrowood Waterproof Sneakers that are available for $65, which is down from their original rate of $130. These sneakers are great for all of your spring outdoor activities and they feature an on-trend gray, black or tan coloring. They also feature quick-drying mesh to keep you comfortable as well as a cushioned insole. Plus, they’re available in a similar women’s version for $65 as well. Find the rest of our top picks below.

