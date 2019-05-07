Teva sandals, sneakers, boots & more at up to 50% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale

Find Teva shoes for men and women at up to 50% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is the men’s Arrowood Waterproof Sneakers that are available for $65, which is down from their original rate of $130. These sneakers are great for all of your spring outdoor activities and they feature an on-trend gray, black or tan coloring. They also feature quick-drying mesh to keep you comfortable as well as a cushioned insole. Plus, they’re available in a similar women’s version for $65 as well. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Terra Float 2 Hybrid Sandal $55 (Orig. $110)
- Flip Premier Flip Flop $30 (Orig. $60)
- Terra Float 2 Knit Slide Sandal $40 (Orig. $80)
- Arrowood Waterproof Sneaker $65 (Orig. $130)
- Peralta Slip-On Sneaker $65 (Orig. $125)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Original Universal Slide Sandal $25 (Orig. $50)
- Sugar Venture Lace Suede Hiking Sneaker $65 (Orig. $130)
- Montara III Waterproof Hiking Boot $85 (Orig. $170)
- Hurricane XLT 2 Sandal $37 (Orig. $70)
- Alp Premier Sandal $40 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
