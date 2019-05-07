This 4-pack of Tile Mate trackers will keep tabs on your keys, bag and more at $36 (Reg. $50)

Altatac via Rakuten offers a four-pack of Tile Mate Bluetooth Item Finders for $35.99 shipped when code SAVE15 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for closer to $50 at Amazon, that’s good for a 28% discount and is the best price we’ve tracked since the 2018 holiday season. Tile’s Mate tracker features a water-resistant design as well as a 100-foot range. And with four trackers, this bundle makes it easy to keep track of everything from your backpack and keys to wallet and more. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 9,900 shoppers.

Another great way to dive into the Tile ecosystem is with this variety pack of item finders at Amazon instead. For $2 more, you can get two Mate and two Slim, which are more compact and feature thinner designs.

We also saw a deal earlier on the KeySmart Pro Compact Key Holder with LED Light and Tile Smart Technology for $38.50 (Reg. $50).

Tile Mate Bluetooth Item Finders features:

The world’s best-selling Bluetooth tracker just got 25% smaller. Tile Mate easily loops onto keychains or attaches to anything you don’t want to lose so you can find it fast

Ring your things.Use your smartphone to make your Tile Mate ring when it’s nearby but out of sight.Ask others to help. If your Tile isn’t where you left it, you can enlist the help of the Tile community

Find your phone. Can’t find your phone? Simply double press the button on your Tile Mate to make your phone ring -even on silent. Water resistant : Up to IP57 standards

