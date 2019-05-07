Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Living Earth, Object Removal Pro, more

- May. 7th 2019 9:56 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Living Earth – Clock & Weather, Polarr Deep Crop, Object Removal Pro, Aureus Prime and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Polarr Deep Crop: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Aureus Prime: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Glide : Journey To Infinity: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Trader’s Way: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Articulation Station Pro: $45 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: Castles of Mad King Ludwig: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Living Earth – Clock & Weather: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Object Removal Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario + Rabbids $20, Disney Afternoon Collection $5, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Magic Call Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Step Out! Smart Alarm Clock: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mars Information Atlas: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Mini Watch Games 24-in-1: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Learn Japanese with games: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Yomiwa – Japanese Dictionary: $6 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Disk Diet: $3 (Reg. $5)

