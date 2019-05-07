Score Under Armour socks from as low as $8 Prime shipped at Amazon just in time for spring training

- May. 7th 2019 5:02 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering an array of Under Armour Socks on sale. The 6-pack of Men’s Charged Cotton 2.0 No Show Socks in White are $9.01 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $14, that’s the lowest price we’ve tracked in over three months. These no-show socks feature cushioned material that’s also breathable for added comfort. Plus, their seamless design won’t irritate your skin. Rated 4/5 stars, with over 440 reviews from Amazon customers. More below.

Another option on sale is the 3-pack of Under Armour Men’s Heatgear Tech Crew Socks in Black for $9.23 Prime shipped. That’s an Amazon all-time low and this style is regularly priced at $14. Perfect for all of your spring training, this style includes moisture-wicking material to stay cool throughout the day.

Finally, you can even pick up a 3-pack of Under Armour Men’s Heatgear Tech No Show Socks in White for just $7.78 Prime shipped. These socks are usually priced at $10 and that’s another Amazon all-time low.

Under Armour’s Charge Cotton Socks feature:

  • Strategic cushion reduces bulk, delivers flexibility and breathability
  • Dynamic arch support helps reduce foot fatigue
  • True seamless toe reduces irritation
  • Precision y-heel pocket improves fit and enhances comfort

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Under Armour

About the Author