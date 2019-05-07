Score Under Armour socks from as low as $8 Prime shipped at Amazon just in time for spring training

Amazon is currently offering an array of Under Armour Socks on sale. The 6-pack of Men’s Charged Cotton 2.0 No Show Socks in White are $9.01 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $14, that’s the lowest price we’ve tracked in over three months. These no-show socks feature cushioned material that’s also breathable for added comfort. Plus, their seamless design won’t irritate your skin. Rated 4/5 stars, with over 440 reviews from Amazon customers. More below.

Another option on sale is the 3-pack of Under Armour Men’s Heatgear Tech Crew Socks in Black for $9.23 Prime shipped. That’s an Amazon all-time low and this style is regularly priced at $14. Perfect for all of your spring training, this style includes moisture-wicking material to stay cool throughout the day.

Finally, you can even pick up a 3-pack of Under Armour Men’s Heatgear Tech No Show Socks in White for just $7.78 Prime shipped. These socks are usually priced at $10 and that’s another Amazon all-time low.

Under Armour’s Charge Cotton Socks feature:

Strategic cushion reduces bulk, delivers flexibility and breathability

Dynamic arch support helps reduce foot fatigue

True seamless toe reduces irritation

Precision y-heel pocket improves fit and enhances comfort

