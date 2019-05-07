WD’s 3TB My Passport Ultra Portable USB 3.0 Hard Drive drops to Amazon low at $83.50 (Reg. $110)

Amazon is currently offering the WD 3TB My Passport Ultra Portable USB 3.0 Hard Drive in White/Gold for $83.69 shipped. Normally selling for $110 at retailers like Best Buy, it’s been recently dropping in price and is now down to a new Amazon all-time low. Alongside its stylish design, WD’s My Passport Ultra features USB 3.0 connectivity allowing for up to 5GBps transfer speeds. If you’re looking for a portable way to expand your computer’s storage while on-the-go, WD’s option will be right up your alley. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 1,100 customers.

Compared to other USB 3.0 hard drives at Amazon, WD’s 3TB My Passport Ultra enters with a more compelling set of features and a lower price tag. Most sellers for around $90 or so, and lack the speeder transfer rates.

WD 3TB My Passport Ultra Hard Drive features:

Keep files handy with this portable Western Digital My Passport hard drive. It provides 3TB of storage for music or photos, and its sleek silhouette slides easily into pockets. This Western Digital My Passport hard drive has hardware encryption software for additional security and powers up via USB 2.0 or 3.0.

