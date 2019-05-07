Get an Xbox One S PUBG Bundle w/ an extra controller at $150 off: $200.50 shipped + more

AntOnline via Rakuten is offering the Xbox One S PUBG Bundle (1TB) with an extra Microsoft Wireless Controller for $200.59 shipped. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. We are expecting this code to go extinct early tomorrow morning, so jump on this now if you’re interested. This bundle (without the extra controller) still fetches $299 from Microsoft while the controller is regularly valued around $50 in new condition. That leaves you with a savings of close to $150. Another way to look at it is that you’re getting an Xbox One S PUBG bundle for just $150 or so. However, we do have some other discounted Xbox bundles down below.

Here are the rest of today’s best game deals and a slick white controller charger to match your new Xbox One S for $20 Prime shipped. Oh, and be sure to grab yourself some discounted Xbox/Microsoft credit while the price is right.

More Xbox One Console Bundle Deals:

Xbox One S PUBG Bundle:

From the makers of the best-selling PC phenomenon, PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS drops players into a competitive survival battle where you’ll engage in a heart-racing fight to be the last player left alive. Loot supplies, find weapons and gear-up to take on the competition in a solo or team squad match. Emerge the lone survivor in a thrilling game experience full of unexpected, adrenaline-pumping moments.

