Amazon has the 12-pack of Orgain Chocolate Protein Shakes for $12 Prime shipped (35% off)

Amazon is offering a 12-pack of Orgain Grass Fed Clean Protein Shakes (Creamy Chocolate Fudge) for $11.87. Be sure to clip the 15% on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $18 or more, today’s deal is the best price we can find for a 12-pack of these protein shakes/meal replacements. Each shake contains 20 grams of “100% New Zealand-sourced grass fed protein,” 140 calories and 4 grams of sugar. They are also soy/gluten-free and have no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. On top of being an Amazon best-seller, they also carry a 4+ star rating from over 680 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you prefer to make your own smoothie, try out the highly-rated Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder. We also have solid deals running on MyProtein impact Whey and Soylent Meal Replacements right here. Not to mention, the popular BlenderBottles are on sale from just $10 Prime shipped.

Orgain Grass Fed Clean Protein Shakes:

Includes 12 (11oz) ready to drink Orgain Clean Protein Grass Fed Creamy Chocolate Fudge Nutritional Protein Shakes

20 grams of 100% New Zealand-sourced grass fed milk protein, 3 grams of dietary fiber, low net carbs, 140 calories per serving

Gluten free, soy free, kosher, vegetarian friendly, non-GMO, carrageenan free. Free of all artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. Free of rBST, steroids, antibiotics, medications

A perfect way to supplement protein in your diet and reduce cravings and hunger. Good source of calcium and complete protein in each serving

