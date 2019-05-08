Amazon’s Gold Box Chico’s Sale takes up to 40% off women’s styles for spring from $18

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Chico’s via Amazon is offering up to 40% off Chico’s women’s apparel. Free shipping applies for Prime members or in orders over $25. A standout from this sale is the Travelers Classic No Tummy Pants for $31.99. Regularly $69, that’s an Amazon all-time low; it’s still the regular price at Chico’s direct. These pants are a perfect option for work or events and their high waist will give you a slimming effect. This style was also designed to be travel-friendly with spandex and wrinkle-free material. Even better, they’re available in an array of color options. Rated 4/5 stars with over 130 reviews. Head below for more, or shop the rest of the sale here.

Another standout from this sale is the Classic Stretch White Denim Jacket. This style is great for layering over T-shirts, dresses and more. Plus, it can be easily dressed up or down. Originally priced at $99, during the sale you can find it marked down to just $34.99.

Chico’s Travelers Classic No Tummy Pants feature:

Travel-friendly, wrinkle-resistant fabric

Relaxed straight leg with pull-on styling

inseam: 29 inches

Acetate, spandex. Machine wash. Imported

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!