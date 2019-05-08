Bring CamelBak’s $112 100-ounce Fourteener 24 Hydration Pack on your next hike at 25% off

Amazon offers the CamelBak Fourteener 24 Hydration Pack in two styles for $111.99 shipped. Typically selling for $150 directly from CamelBak, today’s offer saves you 25% and matches the Amazon all-time low from back in November. With a three liter or 100-ounce reservoir, this pack features an ergonomic step design to relieve pressure on your back and shoulders. Regardless of if you’re a big hiker, kayaker or something else, odds are if you spend a lot of time outdoors you’ll greatly appreciate CamelBak’s hydration pack. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Is 100 ounces of water too much for your needs? Consider the more affordable CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack at $50. It can hold 50 ounces of water and features a lightweight form-factor designed with trekking through the outdoors in mind.

CamelBak Fourteener 24 Hydration Pack features:

To conquer the big peaks, you need to be prepared for anything. With its perfect balance of weight, comfort, and maximum ventilation, the top-of-the-line Fourteener™ 24 takes hydration and organization to the next level. With our new 3-liter Crux™ reservoir and revolutionary Air Support™ back panel, you’ll stay cool and comfortable with multi-directional ventilation and fully-articulated suspension. The innovative dual wing belt with integrated cargo compression keeps your load balanced while the multiple compartments, pockets and lash points offer a place for every essential. This premium technical hydration solution ensures unrivaled performance and load stability for all hikers.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!