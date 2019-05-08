Cobra’s Drive HD dash camera has iRadar, front & rear cameras: $120 (Reg. $200)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Cobra Drive HD Dual Dash Camera with iRadar for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is one of the first discounts we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. Cobra’s dual dash camera records both the front and back of your vehicle, so you’re safe whether someone runs a red light or hits you from behind. Plus, the built-in iRadar functionality can warn you about upcoming red light cameras and more. Rated 4/5 stars and you can learn more about it in our hands-on coverage.

Nomad Base Station

To record the inside of your car too, check out the Vantrue N2 Dual Dash Camera at $109 shipped. Though it doesn’t have a rear-mounted camera to record your back bumper, it keeps tabs on what goes on inside of your vehicle.

For a more budget-friendly alternative, Aukey’s 1080p Dash Camera is just $34 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. You won’t get any extra recording here, rear or inside, but it’s a great option for the budget-conscious.

Don’t forget to pick up a 32GB microSD card, either. This model is just $7 Prime shipped and will hold several hours of footage before overwriting the oldest recordings. Plus, it makes transferring the video to your computer super easy.

Cobra Drive HD Dual Dash Camera with iRadar features:

Keep track of your travel adventures with this Cobra dash cam. Its dual view feature provides simultaneous monitoring of activities to the front and rear, and its continuous loop recording ensures uninterrupted data capture of road events. This Cobra dash cam has a 2-inch screen and ultrawide viewing angle, so you can see clearly on the road.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!