Bundle CORSAIR’s K70 MK.2 SE Gaming Keyboard and M65 ELITE Mouse for $180 shipped (Save $40)

Amazon offers the CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 SE Mechanical RAPIDFIRE Gaming Keyboard bundled with its M65 ELITE RGB Mouse for $179.99 shipped. This bundle typically sells for $220, which is $20 under the price of purchasing both peripherals separately. Now with today’s offer, you’ll save nearly 20% and score both the keyboard and mouse at their all-time low prices. The mechanical keyboard sports Cherry MX switches, per-key RGB backlighting, and an aircraft-grade aluminum frame. Those features pair nicely with the M65 mouse, which is headlined with an 18,000 DPI optical sensor as well as RGB lighting, an ergonomic design and the same build quality. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 505 customers.

Should you not need as high-end gaming peripherals, consider this more affordable CORSAIR bundle. For $80, you get the K55 RGB Keyboard, as well as CORSAIR’s Harpoon RGB Gaming Mouse. You’ll be ditching the premium build quality, but RGB lighting still makes a notable appearance.

CORSAIR Gaming Peripheral Bundle features:

The CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 SE is a premium mechanical gaming keyboard built to last, with silver aluminum frame, CHERRY® MX Speed keyswitches, white PBT double-shot keycaps and stunning per-key RGB dynamic backlighting. The CORSAIR M65 RGB ELITE tunable gaming mouse is CORSAIR’s most advanced FPS gaming mouse yet, built around a durable aluminum frame and equipped with a state-of-the-art 18,000 DPI optical sensor.

