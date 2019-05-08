Crocs takes 30% off all summer favorites including flip flops, clogs & more from $17

For a limited time only, Crocs offers 30% off all select summer favorites. Discount is applied at checkout. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Swiftwater Deck Flip Flops that are available for just $17. For comparison, these flip flops were originally priced at $35. This style features three color options and a cushioned insole for additional comfort. They’re also water-resistant and dry quickly in case you run into spring showers. Pair the sandals with shorts, jeans or khakis alike depending on the event. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!