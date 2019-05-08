Load your Kindle with 7 Haruki Murakami eBooks for just $5 apiece

Amazon has discounted a number of Haruki Murakami Kindle eBooks to $4.99 each. This is a great opportunity to fill your e-reader with titles from the renowned Japanese author. One standout here is Men Without Women. Regularly around $12, it’s the best price we’ve ever tracked for this edition at Amazon. The paperback version costs more than $10. Men Without Women is a collection of seven stories from lovelorn doctors, students, and even Gregor Samsa of Kafka’s The Metamorphosis. Nearly 200 Amazon shoppers have given it 4.2/5 stars. Head below for even more Haruki Murakami eBooks on sale, all at the best we’ve tracked.

More Murakami Kindle eBooks for $5:

Note: Google Play is price matching these prices.

Men Without Women:

Across seven tales, Haruki Murakami brings his powers of observation to bear on the lives of men who, in their own ways, find themselves alone. Here are lovesick doctors, students, ex-boyfriends, actors, bartenders, and even Kafka’s Gregor Samsa, brought together to tell stories that speak to us all. In Men Without Women Murakami has crafted another contemporary classic, marked by the same wry humor and pathos that have defined his entire body of work.

