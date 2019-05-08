adidas, PUMA, New Balance & more from $17 during Hautelook’s Athletic Event (Up to 60% off)

For three days only, Hautelook’s Athletic Shop offers adidas, PUMA, New Balance and more at up to 60% off for men and women. Prices are as marked. Free delivery applies on orders of $100 or more. For men, the adidas Duramo 9 Sneakers are a perfect option for all of your spring and summer workouts. Originally priced at $65, during the sale you can find them marked down to $48. Their breathable mesh material will help to keep you cool throughout your workouts and they feature a stylish large adidas logo on the side. Their black and gray detailing is versatile to pair with all of your workout wear and their cushioned insole adds additional comfort. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the PUMA Dare Slip-On Sneakers feature a bright pink color that’s so cute for spring. Plus, their slip-on design will get you out of the door swiftly. These shoes are currently on sale for $45, which is down from their original rate of $60.

Our top picks for women include:

