Make healthier fried food in the Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer for $67 (Refurb, Orig. $130)

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer (AF100) for $66.99 in factory refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This model is regularly up to $130, but is currently down at $90 in new condition from Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. Compared to traditional deep fried food, this Ninja can “air fry with up to 75% less fat.” It features a ceramic-coated nonstick basket, dehydration mode, dishwasher-safe parts and comes with a 90-day warranty from the manufacturer. This model carries a 4+ star rating from over 700 Amazon customers. More details below.

An air fryer recipe book is a great add-on for you new cooker. The Air Fryer Cookbook goes for $10 and has 550 ideas to keep meals interesting. But if your looking for something even more affordable, Gourmia’s GAF318 4 Quart Digital Air Fryer goes for $60 shipped at Amazon in new condition. Swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchenware deals.

Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer (AF100):

Meet the Ninja Air Fryer, a fast and easy way to cook your favorite foods. It ensures even circulation of hot air around your food for quick, crispy, and golden finishes, every time. The secret is the smart processor that delivers a wide temperature range while powering the fan that automatically adjusts speeds with each temperature setting.

