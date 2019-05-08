Herschel Supply Co. Trendy Belt Bag drops to $17.50 shipped at Nordstrom (Reg. $25)

Nordstrom is currently offering the Herschel Supply Co. Fourteen Belt Bag for $17.49 shipped. Regularly priced at $25, that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen. This belt bag is perfect to keep you hands-free and stylish for upcoming vacations, everyday events and more. Its zip closure securely keeps your items safe and it can be worn over your shoulder or around your waist. It also has a leather zipper pull so you can easily access your essentials. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Nordstrom customers.

Finally, be sure to check out Nordstrom Rack’s New Markdowns Event that’s offering up to 70% off select items. Plus, you can find top brands such as Levi’s, Cole Haan, Marc Fisher and more.

Herschel Supply Co. Belt Bag features:

Polished zip hardware with leather trim fronts a smart belt bag perfectly sized for vacations or a walk around the city.

This durable and compact style can be worn slung over your shoulder or secured around your waist for hands-free convenience.

Adjustable Waist Belt

Zip Front Closure

