IK Multimedia’s iKlip Xpand clamps your iPad/tablet to any mic stand for $30 (25% off)

Amazon is offering the IK Multimedia iKlip Xpand universal mic stand holder for iPad and tablets at $29.99 shipped. Matched at B&H and Musician’s Friend. Originally $50, it regularly sells for $40 these days and is now an additional 25% off. Today’s deal is both the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Ideal for tablets and iPads ranging from 7 to 12.1 inches, this holder affixes to any traditional mic stand to keep your device as handy as possible during performances and in the studio. It has an adjustable viewing angle and mic stand clamp, rubber padded base and easily made our list of the best holiday gifts for musicians. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Here’s everything you need to know about the $50 iKlip 3 that launched earlier this year and includes most of the same features as today’s deal. While not quite as universal when it comes to which devices it can handle (3.5 to 8-inches), you can save a few bucks with the $16 Macally Phone or Tablet Mic Mount.

IK Multimedia unveiled one of the most affordable drum machines out there with the new UNO Drum today.

IK Multimedia iKlip Xpand:

Made in USA

Universal expandable microphone stand mount for all tablets and iPad models and generations

Expandable arms can hold all popular tablets sized 7″ to 12.1″

Smart bracket design leaves buttons and ports free from obstruction

Ball joint global positioning system provides easy adjustable viewing angle and free rotation between portrait and landscape orientations

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!