Today only, add this Incase duffel bag w/ dedicated MacBook storage to your shoulder for $30

- May. 8th 2019 10:43 am ET

$30
0

Today only, B&H offers the Incase Design Corp City Duffel Bag in khaki for $29.95 shipped. For comparison, it sells for $90 at Incase direct and other third-party sellers have it for around $70. Today’s deal is $30 less than the Amazon all-time low. This sleek duffel offers dedicated 15-inch MacBook storage, zippered storage compartments, and has a removable shoulder strap. Incase’s line of bags has stellar 4+ star ratings across the board at Amazon.

Have a MacBook but don’t need the extra duffel bag storage? Roll with this Inateck sleeve instead in various finishes and sizes. This model offers a felt finish and even comes with an extra accessory storage compartment for cables and more.

Incase Design Corp City Duffel Bag features:

  • Everyday Commuting Bag
  • Padded Laptop Sleeve for 15″ MacBook
  • Spacious, Zippered Main Compartment
  • Exterior, Zippered Front & Rear Pockets
  • 270 x 500D Blended Weave Polyester
  • Volume: 23L
  • Dual Top Strap Handles
  • Wide, Removable Shoulder Strap

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$30

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
B&H

B&H
incase

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp