This Invicta Pro Diver Watch offers 200-meter water resistance for $49.50 (Reg. $80), more from $21

Amazon is offering the Invicta Pro Diver Watch (8926) for $49.49 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is within 30 cents of its all-time low. With 200-meter water resistance, it’s going to take a whole lot more than a spill or a day at the beach to phase this watch. Its compact 40mm case is comprised of stainless steel that gives it a rich appearance, making it great for classy occasions. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below to find more watches on sale.

More watches on sale:

Invicta Pro Diver Watch (8926) features:

Round watch featuring fluted crown, date window, unidirectional bezel, and luminous hands/markers.Crown Type: Screw Down.

40 mm stainless steel case and black mineral dial window

Japanese automatic movement with analog display. Rotary speed-30rmp

Stainless steel bracelet and fold-over clasp with safety closure

Water resistant to 200 m (660 ft)

