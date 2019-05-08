ION’s Garage Bluetooth Speaker has all your jobsite audio needs covered for $100 (Reg. $200)

For today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the ION Audio Garage Rocker Portable Bluetooth Speaker (Orange/Black, IPA108) for $99.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $200, today’s deal is as much as 50% off and the best we can find. Both Walmart and Amazon are currently charging $155+. Much like the DEWALT Bluetooth Jobsite Speakers, this model is designed for a more rugged environment and has magnetic sides to store small tools. It features Bluetooth connectivity, 50 hours of battery life, a water resistant case (IPX5 rated), 65Hz to 20kHz frequency response range and an auxiliary audio input. While there aren’t many ratings on this model, everything that is there is at 4+ stars and other comparable ION speakers receive solid reviews.

Today’s price is even $10 below the best refurbished listings on Amazon, for comparison. But if you’re looking for something on the casual side of things, head to our previous Anker roundup. We also have some great budget-friendly options in this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup from $15. The DOSS Touch Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is another great option at just $28 or less (clip the on-page coupon) and it carries a 4+ star rating from over 10,000 Amazon customers.

Liven up your work area with this ION Garage Rocker portable speaker. Its water-resistant case lets you listen to music confidently in your cellar or garage, and the magnetic casing keeps small hand tools within easy reach. The Bluetooth connectivity and 50-hour battery life on this ION Garage Rocker portable speaker let you enjoy your playlist anywhere.