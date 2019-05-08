Refresh your kitchen knives from $30: Calphalon, Cuisinart, Chicago Cutlery, more

Home Depot is offering the Calphalon Classic 18-Piece Forged Cutlery Knife Set for $69.88 shipped. Regularly up to $150, this set sells for $129+ from third-party Amazon sellers. Along with the 10-year warranty, this set features high-carbon, stainless steel blades, triple-riveted handles and a maple finished hardwood block. It includes an 8-inch chef’s knife, 8-inch bread knife, 6-inch santoku, 6-inch utility knife, 6-inch serrated utility knife, 4.5-inch parer, 3.5-inch parer, 8-inch honing steel, 8 steak knives and kitchen shears. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more details and kitchen knife deals.

More Kitchen Knife Deals:

If the above options still aren’t affordable enough for your tastes, consider the AmazonBasics 14-Piece Knife Set for $25 Prime shipped. It features high-carbon stainless steel blades, a pine wood block and a 4+ star rating from nearly 800 Amazon customers.

Calphalon Classic 18-Piece Forged Cutlery Knife Set:

The Simply Calphalon Forged Cutlery 18-Piece Cutlery Set is Classically designed for cutting performance. Simply Calphalon Forged Cutlery is made from high-carbon, no-stain steel and features traditional triple-riveted handles and a full tang for balance and strength. The end of each handle is labeled, so you can quickly identify each knife in the block.

