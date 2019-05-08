Save $300 on Klipsch’s 5.1-Ch. Black Reference Surround Sound System at $699 shipped

Amazon offers the Klipsch Black Reference Theater Pack 5.1-Channel Surround Sound System for $699 shipped. Normally selling for $999 at retailers like B&H and Crutchfield, that’s good for a $300 discount and matches the best price we’ve seen in several months. Klipsch’s speaker system includes four satellite speakers alongside a center-channel speaker and wireless powered subwoofer. It’s a great way to bring surround sound to your home theater and upgrade an existing A/V receiver. Rated 4.6/5 stars and Klipsch home theater gear is well-reviewed overall.

If you’re looking to take advantage of today’s deal as a way to get started with a higher-end home theater setup, you’ll need to pair this speaker array with an A/V receiver. Pretty much any 5.1-Channel option will do, though the Denon AVR-S640H Receiver is a notable option thanks to built-in AirPlay support. Oh, and you’ll definitely want some speaker wire to complete your setup.

Klipsch Black Reference Theater Pack features:

Bring cinematic sound into your home with a minimal footprint with the Reference Theater Pack 5.1 System from Klipsch. Designed to be paired with your favorite AV receiver, the system combines a wireless powered subwoofer with one center-channel and four passive satellite speakers. The center-channel and satellite speakers use spun-copper IMG woofers and Linear Travel Suspension horn-loaded tweeters for clean, natural sound with a 110 Hz to 23 kHz frequency response. The subwoofer delivers a frequency response of 38 to 120 Hz and is equipped with an all-digital amplifier with a peak power rating of 150W. Also included in the system are a wireless transmitter, an AC power adapter, and a 6.5′ AC power cord.

