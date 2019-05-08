LEGO’s Star Wars hardcover Visual Dictionary includes an exclusive Finn minifig at $9.50 (58% off)

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars Visual Dictionary Hardcover Book for $9.30 Prime shipped. Just remember to clip the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $22 at retailers like Barnes & Noble, that’s good for a 58% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. This edition of the Star Wars Visual Dictionary was just released last month, with today’s offer being the first price drop we’ve seen. With 160 pages, this hardcover book includes details about a variety of different Star Wars creations released over the past few years. It’s a great book to place on your coffee table, and even comes with an exclusive Finn minifigure from his appearance in The Last Jedi. As a #1 new release, it carries a 3.8/5 star rating so far.

For more ways to satisfy your LEGO cravings, don’t forget that you can assemble the LEGO Technic Racing Yacht for $32 (20% off) + City, Creator and more from $14.

LEGO Star Wars Visual Dictionary features:

Explore the LEGO® Star Wars(TM) galaxy with this visual guide to the minifigures, vehicles, and sets from the entire Star Wars saga. Discover every detail of the Millennium Falcon, look around the Death Star, examine Poe Dameron’s X-wing starfighter, and find out about all your favorite LEGO Star Wars minifigures-from Rey to Darth Vader. Learn how the awesome sets are created in the Beyond the Brick chapter, which features concept art and an interview with the LEGO Star Wars creative team.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!