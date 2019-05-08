Enjoy delicious campfire meals w/ the Lodge 5-quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven at $41 (Reg. $60+)

Amazon offers the Lodge 5-quart Cast Iron Deep Camp Dutch Oven for $40.99 shipped. Also at Walmart. It’s $60 at Cabela’s while REI charges $70. Today’s drop at Amazon is the lowest price we’ve ever tracked there. If you’re anticipating many camping trips this summer, pick up one of these for delicious campfire-cooked meals. It’s pre-seasoned and includes a lid that can double as a griddle. Over 800 Amazon shoppers have rated it 4.7/5 stars.
Meanwhile, for roasting food over a campfire — think marshmallows or hot dogs — pick up this Grubstick 4-piece Roasting Set at $30. It comes with interchangeable attachments and extends up to 37 inches long.
Lodge 5-quart Cast Iron Deep Camp Dutch Oven:
- The right tool for searing, simmering, braising, baking and frying over a fire
- Seasoned for a natural, easy-release finish that improves with use
- Unparalleled heat retention and even heating
- Tight fitting lid seals in moisture for enhanced flavors
- Brutally tough for decades of cooking
