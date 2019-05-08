Enjoy delicious campfire meals w/ the Lodge 5-quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven at $41 (Reg. $60+)

Amazon offers the Lodge 5-quart Cast Iron Deep Camp Dutch Oven for $40.99 shipped. Also at Walmart. It’s $60 at Cabela’s while REI charges $70. Today’s drop at Amazon is the lowest price we’ve ever tracked there. If you’re anticipating many camping trips this summer, pick up one of these for delicious campfire-cooked meals. It’s pre-seasoned and includes a lid that can double as a griddle. Over 800 Amazon shoppers have rated it 4.7/5 stars.

Meanwhile, for roasting food over a campfire — think marshmallows or hot dogs — pick up this Grubstick 4-piece Roasting Set at $30. It comes with interchangeable attachments and extends up to 37 inches long.

Lodge 5-quart Cast Iron Deep Camp Dutch Oven:

The right tool for searing, simmering, braising, baking and frying over a fire

Seasoned for a natural, easy-release finish that improves with use

Unparalleled heat retention and even heating

Tight fitting lid seals in moisture for enhanced flavors

Brutally tough for decades of cooking

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!