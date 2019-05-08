Fix any electronic w/ this 25-in-1 precision screwdriver set at $11, more from $6.50

- May. 8th 2019 12:44 pm ET

0

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 25-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $11.19 Prime shipped when you use the code HA75ORBYX at checkout. This is 30% off the going rate, a match for what we normally see, and is the best available. If you fix electronics, either for friends, yourself, or family, this is a must-have toolkit. It includes just any driver tip you’ll need when replacing screens or upgrading hard drives. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Other ORIA tools on sale:

ORIA 25-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit features:

  • Updated magnetic bits made by high-grade S2 steel which is much harder and durable than CRV steel
  • Aluminum alloy handle with anodic oxidation process and special anti-slip treatment, turn cap design
  • With magnetic design, which makes it much more easy to use
  • Aluminum alloy storage box has slim & compact body size, smooth arc edge to give you comfortable grip
  • 24 S2 steel screwdriver bits include U shaped: 2.6, Triangle: 2.0, Mainboard Phillips: 1.5, Tri-wing: Y0.8/Y2.5, Pentagon: 0.8/1.5/2.0, Slotted: 1.5/2.0/2.5, Phillips: 1.0/1.5/2.0, Hex：H1.3/H1.5/H2.0, Torx: T2/T3/T4/T5/T6/T7/T8

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
mac accessories Best PC Gaming Deals ORIA

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide