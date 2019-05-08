Fix any electronic w/ this 25-in-1 precision screwdriver set at $11, more from $6.50

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 25-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $11.19 Prime shipped when you use the code HA75ORBYX at checkout. This is 30% off the going rate, a match for what we normally see, and is the best available. If you fix electronics, either for friends, yourself, or family, this is a must-have toolkit. It includes just any driver tip you’ll need when replacing screens or upgrading hard drives. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

ORIA 25-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit features:

Updated magnetic bits made by high-grade S2 steel which is much harder and durable than CRV steel

Aluminum alloy handle with anodic oxidation process and special anti-slip treatment, turn cap design

With magnetic design, which makes it much more easy to use

Aluminum alloy storage box has slim & compact body size, smooth arc edge to give you comfortable grip

24 S2 steel screwdriver bits include U shaped: 2.6, Triangle: 2.0, Mainboard Phillips: 1.5, Tri-wing: Y0.8/Y2.5, Pentagon: 0.8/1.5/2.0, Slotted: 1.5/2.0/2.5, Phillips: 1.0/1.5/2.0, Hex：H1.3/H1.5/H2.0, Torx: T2/T3/T4/T5/T6/T7/T8

