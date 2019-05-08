Smartphone Accessories: Spigen Liquid Crystal Clear iPhone XS Case $9 Prime shipped, more

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront offers its Liquid Crystal Clear iPhone XS Case for $8.99 Prime shipped. Normally selling for $12, that’s good for a 25% discount and drops the price to a new Amazon all-time low. Spigen’s case is designed to keep your handset scratch free and looking its best, but without adding more bulk than needed. The clear design allows you to show off the iPhone XS’ form-factor, meaning Jony Ive won’t shed any tears over having his work covered up. Over 825 shoppers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

If you’d rather ditch the branding and slim design in favor of a more affordable option, you can grab this well-reviewed case for even less.

The Liquid Crystal is designed to showcase the new iPhone XS. Its slim frame doesn’t add any bulk to the device while the crystal clarity is ideal for displaying the original look of the phone. Wireless charging is fully supported by the thin frame while precise cutouts provide easy access to every phone feature. And with Air Cushion Technology® built into every corner, your device stays protected with everyday drop defense. Choose a minimal look with durable protection through the Liquid Crystal.

