Smartphone Accessories: Spigen Liquid Crystal Clear iPhone XS Case $9 Prime shipped, more

- May. 8th 2019 10:27 am ET

0

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront offers its Liquid Crystal Clear iPhone XS Case for $8.99 Prime shipped. Normally selling for $12, that’s good for a 25% discount and drops the price to a new Amazon all-time low. Spigen’s case is designed to keep your handset scratch free and looking its best, but without adding more bulk than needed. The clear design allows you to show off the iPhone XS’ form-factor, meaning Jony Ive won’t shed any tears over having his work covered up. Over 825 shoppers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

If you’d rather ditch the branding and slim design in favor of a more affordable option, you can grab this well-reviewed case for even less.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Oontz Angle Solo Bluetooth Speaker: $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker: $22 (Reg. $26) | Amazon 
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • Scosche MAGDGPS MagicMount: $12 (Reg. $20) | Amazon 

The Liquid Crystal is designed to showcase the new iPhone XS. Its slim frame doesn’t add any bulk to the device while the crystal clarity is ideal for displaying the original look of the phone. Wireless charging is fully supported by the thin frame while precise cutouts provide easy access to every phone feature.

And with Air Cushion Technology® built into every corner, your device stays protected with everyday drop defense. Choose a minimal look with durable protection through the Liquid Crystal.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
spigen

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go