Frayed cables are no match for Sugru’s Moldable Glue Tech Repair Kit at $10.50 (27% off)

Amazon offers the Sugru Moldable Glue Rebel Tech Kit for $10.30 Prime shipped. You’ll also find it available at Walmart for the same price as well. That’s good for a 30% discount from the going rate and is a new Amazon all-time low. Sugru is a clay-like putty that quickly transforms into a flexible silicone rubber, making it a perfect solution for helping out with products around the house. The Rebel Tech Kit includes four different-colored packs of Sugru, and has your back for fixing frayed cables and other tech accessories. Nearly 100 customers have left a 3.7/5 star rating.

A great way to keep cables from being frayed in the first place is with Velcro cable ties. A little over $5 gets you 25 of them at Amazon. Not only do they keep your charging accessories nice and tidy, but also help stop them from taking a beating when on-the-go.

Sugru Rebel Tech Kit features:

Sugru Original Formula is the world’s first moldable glue that sets strong by turning into silicone rubber. It’s specifically designed to bond permanently to almost anything including ceramics, metal, glass, wood, plaster, stone, most plastics, some fabrics and even flexible materials. It’s easy to use. Mold it like play-dough into any shape or space you want to fill. You have 30 minutes to fix, bond, make, seal, mount, hang and customize – enough time to reposition and make it perfect. In 24 hours, it cures into a strong and durable, flexible silicone rubber that stays stuck.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!