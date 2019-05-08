Get accurate dimensions up to 131-feet w/ this $21.50 Prime shipped laser measure (Reg. $30+)

TACKLIFEUS (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its HD40 131-foot Laser Measure for $21.37 Prime shipped when you use the code VTW9ESTR at checkout. Normally over $30, this is among the lowest pricing we’ve tracked and is the best available. This laser measure is perfect for larger construction projects like patios and decks. With a laser, you can get accurate dimensions with just one person at up to 131 feet. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Pick up the Komelon Self Locking 25-foot Power Tape Measure at $10 Prime shipped for a more budget-friendly option. Though it’s only got a max reach of 25 feet, that’s more than most people need to measure.

Tacklife HD40 Laser Measure features:

2 Bubble Levels provide more precise measurement compared to one bubble; Accuracy:±1/16 inch; Measuring range ups to 131 feet to meet your regular measuring need; Hold the U button 2s to switch unit among M/In/Ft freely

Handy and compact mode provide good operating feeling; Supplied durable carrying pouch keeps the laser meter off dust; It also for easy carry and hold everywhere; Large LCD with back light supports better visibility in low-light conditions

Automatic calculation of area and volume; 30 groups data memory; Manually delete data; 6 units for selection; Calibration; Addition and subtraction; Automatic shutdown without operation 150s; Max&Min values measurement

