Travelpro’s MacBook Backpack offers a magnetic pocket and loads of storage: $65 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Travelpro Maxlite 5 Laptop Backpack for $64.99 shipped. Matched at eBags. That’s $12+ off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. With room for a 15.6-inch laptop, this backpack provides ample storage for every one of Apple’s MacBooks. A magnetic front pocket makes it easier than ever to store and access items that you’ll frequently need while on-the-go. Ratings are still rolling in, but Travelpro’s gear is well-rated. If you’d be open to a duffel bag, check our Incase post from earlier this morning.
Ensure your bag remains in fantastic shape when you protect it with Scotchguard for $10. Its unique formula won’t leave a mark, but will give your backpack exceptional repelling abilities. With such a large can, you’ll have plenty left over to use on shoes, luggage, and more.
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Laptop Backpack features:
- Padded laptop (up to 15.6”) and tablet sleeves offer protection for electronics. Dual access to laptop and main compartment provides complete versatility when packing or accessing essentials
- Organizational pockets store power cords, powerbanks and other essentials. Quick access, magnetic front pocket is ideal for storing a cell phone or other essentials. Exterior side pockets hold a water bottle, compact umbrella and other accessories
- Adjustable sternum straps help redistribute load weight. Breathable, padded-back design and padded shoulders straps provide ultimate, fatigue-free comfort. Unobtrusive rear strap fits around the extension handle of a Rollaboard or spinner suitcase for secure stacking and hands-free mobility
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!