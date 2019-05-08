Travelpro’s MacBook Backpack offers a magnetic pocket and loads of storage: $65 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Travelpro Maxlite 5 Laptop Backpack for $64.99 shipped. Matched at eBags. That’s $12+ off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. With room for a 15.6-inch laptop, this backpack provides ample storage for every one of Apple’s MacBooks. A magnetic front pocket makes it easier than ever to store and access items that you’ll frequently need while on-the-go. Ratings are still rolling in, but Travelpro’s gear is well-rated. If you’d be open to a duffel bag, check our Incase post from earlier this morning.

Ensure your bag remains in fantastic shape when you protect it with Scotchguard for $10. Its unique formula won’t leave a mark, but will give your backpack exceptional repelling abilities. With such a large can, you’ll have plenty left over to use on shoes, luggage, and more.

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Laptop Backpack features:

Padded laptop (up to 15.6”) and tablet sleeves offer protection for electronics. Dual access to laptop and main compartment provides complete versatility when packing or accessing essentials

Organizational pockets store power cords, powerbanks and other essentials. Quick access, magnetic front pocket is ideal for storing a cell phone or other essentials. Exterior side pockets hold a water bottle, compact umbrella and other accessories

Adjustable sternum straps help redistribute load weight. Breathable, padded-back design and padded shoulders straps provide ultimate, fatigue-free comfort. Unobtrusive rear strap fits around the extension handle of a Rollaboard or spinner suitcase for secure stacking and hands-free mobility

