Twelve South’s charging headphone stand, Fermata, is 20% off at Amazon: $56 shipped

Amazon is offering the Twelve South Fermata Headphone Stand for $55.73 shipped. That’s about $15 off the typical rate and is within 20 cents of the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon in 2019. There are loads of headphone stands out there. Twelve South made theirs unique with a design that sports a built-in charging cable. It’s microUSB which is fine for most headphones, but recent releases have been adopting USB-C. If you have a pair with the new connector, simply grab an adapter and you’ll be all set. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers. Check out our release coverage to learn more about Fermata.

If you’re not concerned with brand or a built-in charging cable, consider this acrylic alternative for $12. I bought this recently to put my headphones on and am really digging its look. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Twelve South Fermata features:

Elevates, charges and displays micro-USB powered wireless headphones

Charges via integrated power cable & included wall plug

Additional, in-base USB for smartphone charging + syncing

Ultra-soft leather pad and 10-inch post supports all size headphones

