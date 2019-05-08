Make your space more chic with Umbra home decor, now on sale from $8 Prime shipped

Amazon has select Umbra home decor on sale from around $8. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Give your greenery a lift with a 2-pack of Trigg Hanging Planters in Concrete Resin/Copper for $12.41. It goes for at least $20 at major department stores like Bloomingdale’s and Macy’s. This is the lowest we’ve ever seen for this set on Amazon. Each vessel comes with a diamond-shaped wire frame. They can even be used to hold office supplies or other knickknacks. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 700 shoppers and an Amazon #1 best-seller in hanging planters. Head below for more.

Put your favorite photos and prints on display with the Luna Gallery Style Multi-Picture Collage Frame for $24.22. Also at Target. You’ll find it for well over $30 at Bed Bath & Beyond. It had been fetching as much as $40 at Amazon and is a new all-time low there. This circular piece has nine 4-by-6-inch openings. Rated 4.6/5 stars from nearly 300 customers.

Shop the rest of Amazon’s Umbra decor sale here. Meanwhile, if you’re planning bigger renovations, check out Amazon’s private label furniture brands for affordable ideas.

Umbra Trigg Hanging Planters:

Designed by Moe Takemura for Umbra, TRIGG is the original geometric wall vessel with a simple, elegant design that can be used to add a modern decorative touch and some natural greenery to your indoor space. Ceramic/Concrete resin wall vessel in a diamond shaped wire frame. Can be arranged in a multitude of compositions. Use anywhere around your home as a planter, or for storage of supplies and knickknacks.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!